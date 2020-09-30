STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kateel: Congress resorting to cheap gimmicks

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said the Congress is playing cheap political games in the state and country by provoking farmers.

Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said the Congress is playing cheap political games in the state and country by provoking farmers. He was speaking to media persons at Circuit House here. “Congress is indulging in spreading hatred in the country. During the elections, Congress had announced in its own manifesto that it will bring amendment to the APMC ordinance. Now, they are opposing the same, which is unfair,” he said.

“I belong to a family of farmers and know the pain of the agrarian community. Earlier, the markets were in the hands of middlemen, and farmers were not able to get a fair price for their produce. As farmers were demanding a fair price, the government came to their rescue. The amendment will help farmers fix the price for their produce. This will also help in checking the menace of middlemen in the coming days, he added.

“Former chief minister Siddaramaiah should behave respectfully with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. It is no more a secret that 3,000 farmers committed suicide during his tenure. We have seen many killers in the state, Siddaramaiah who ruled the state, is one among them,” the BJP state president said.

