Deve Gowda tests negative for Covid, wife positive 

BENGALURU: Former PM and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda was hospitalised on Wednesday after developing Covid-19-like symptoms. The 87-year-old took to his social media pages to announce that he and his wife Chennamma had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

By evening, however, the private hospital, where the couple is under treatment, said the former PM’s Covid test was negative. His wife Chennamma, however, tested positive. The couple is said to have symptoms including fever and cough, and are being monitored closely. In his tweet, Deve Gowda appealed to party workers not to panic. Wishes for Deve Gowda’s recovery poured in from all quarters with politicians, cutting across party lines and geographical boundaries, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Modi, Mahinda wish Gowda speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first few to call up Deve Gowda and inquire about his health. “Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery,” PM Modi tweeted. Deve Gowda added that the PM offered to move him to any city for treatment.

“I am grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for calling and enquiring after my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city. I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed,” Gowda said. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa too checked on Gowda’s health, which the JDS chief termed as “very kind”.

Leaders from all parties, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar wished the JDS patriarch a speedy recovery. An official statement from the hospital where Gowda is being treated said that he was cheerful and and in a stable condition. Doctors have decided to monitor him for another 24 hours since he continues to suffer from fever and cough.