FIR against Karnataka MLA, MLC over property dispute after cops fire in air to quell mob

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BIDAR: An FIR has been lodged against Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil, MLC Chandrashekhar Patil, Vice-President of Bidar DCC Bank Bhim Rao Patil and nine others by police at the Humnabad JMFC court on Wednesday evening with regard to a property dispute, police sources said here on Thursday.

Police said that on the direction of police higher-ups, they went near Nageshwari Hotel where officials of Humnabad Town Municipality and Bidar Town Planners were measuring an open plot.

It is said that the plot was recently purchased by Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil. At the time of measurement, another person Siddalingappa Patil and his followers intervened and started abusing Rajashekhar Patil and his followers alleging that with the help of officials they were encroaching some more place which was not purchased by the MLA.

When both the group started quarrelling with each other on Wednesday afternoon, police fired in the air to quell the mob. Though the mob dispersed after police fired in the air, both the groups gathered again in the evening and started quarrelling again. Police managed to disperse the crowd.

Humnabad police took the incident and registered an FIR against 13 persons comprising both the groups. As per the FIR, Humnabad MLA Rajashekhar Patil and MLC Chandrashekhar Patil are the accused No 1 and accused No 2. Other accused are Vice-president of Bidar DCC Bank Bhimrao Patil, Prakash Kadagond, Afsarmiyya, Dharmreddy, Sidhalingappa Patil, Sunil Patil, Santosh Patil, Sharanappa Patil, Bhadresh Patil, Babu Tiger and Girish Tumba.

Rajashekhar Patil and Sidhalingappa Patil also lodged a complaint and counter complaint against each other in the police station and police have filed separate FIIRs in this connection.

Police are yet to arrest the accused.