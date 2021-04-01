STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In major rejig, 16 IAS officers shifted, Kumar Naik to power energy dept

In yet another major reshuffle, a second since February this year, the State Government on Wednesday transferred 16 senior IAS officers. 

Published: 01st April 2021 03:26 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another major reshuffle, a second since February this year, the State Government on Wednesday transferred 16 senior IAS officers. To tackle the power crisis in the summer, senior IAS officer Kumar Naik has been made Additional Chief Secretary to the Energy Department. Naik had earlier headed various agencies concerning energy, including Bescom, Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. He had played an important role in the commissioning of 1,600 MW Yeramarus power plant and Yelahanka Gas Power Plant during his stint at KPCL.

According to the notification, Vandita Sharma has been appointed the new Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka. While Rajeev Chawla has been posted as the new Additional Chief Secretary (DPAR - administrative reforms ), Rakesh Singh has been transferred as BBMP Administrator. Gaurav Gupta has been given the newly created BBMP Chief Commissioner’s post. Manjunatha Prasad, who was BBMP Commissioner, has been transferred as Principal Secretary (Revenue Department).

Kapil Mohan has been appointed as the new Additional Chief Secretary to the Infrastructure Development Department. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who was transferred from the Health Department recently, has been given the additional post of Secretary to Commerce and Industries and Mines along with tourism. While V Ponnuraj has been appointed Secretary to DPAR (e-governance),  Sindhu B Rupesh has been made the new Tourism Department director.

Other transfers include S Honnamba (Director, Mines and Geology), BR Mamatha (Additional Mission Director, Sakala), HN Gopala Krishna (Managing Director, Karnataka Public Lands Corporation Ltd along with Director IT-BT), Gangadhar Swamy (MD, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation), Vidyakumari (CEO, Tumakuru ZP) and Jayavibhavaswamy (Secretary, Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy Kshethra Development Chamarajanagar).

