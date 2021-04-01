STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangaluru couple murdered by son in New Zealand

The double murder of Elizabeth ‘Elsie’ Bangera (55) and her husband Herman Bangera (60), in Auckland came to light only on Tuesday, leaving relatives and friends shocked.
 

(From left) Herman, Sheal and Elsie

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A couple from Mangaluru, who had settled in New Zealand, were found brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by their own son. The murder occurred five days ago, and the son also reportedly stabbed himself later. He is now said to be battling for life in hospital.

The double murder of Elizabeth ‘Elsie’ Bangera (55) and her husband Herman Bangera (60), in Auckland came to light only on Tuesday, leaving relatives and friends shocked.Gupta, a neighbour of the couple, said their son Sheal (23), after graduating as an engineer, had decided to move out and live independently.

“This led to a conflict between the parents and son. A few days ago, a heated argument ensued over the issue, during which an enraged Sheal allegedly stabbed both his parents to death. Later, he attempted suicide. He has been admitted to a hospital in Auckland by the police,” Gupta added. 

Couple moved to New Zealand in 2006

The funerals of Elsie and Herman were held on Wednesday morning. A relative in Mangaluru said, “Both Elsie and Herman hail from Mangaluru. Elsie’s father Edward Amanna was an Elder and Sunday school teacher at Shanthi Cathedral, Balmatta. When the Balmatta congregation was bifurcated into Mercara Hill and Gorigudde congregations, Amanna became an Elder at Mercara Hill Church, where our grandfather J D Soans, was the senior-most Elder. Hence, Amanna used to visit our grandfather often.”

“When they got married, Herman was a school administrator in Mumbai, while Elsie had a job with a leading private company. They attended Basel Mission Church at Vikhroli. They decided to emigrate to New Zealand in 2006 when their only son was quite young, hoping to give Sheal a better education and also get better employment themselves. Their son was good at studies,” the relative added. In New Zealand, Herman went on to work for a healthcare firm, while Elsie took up a job at Auckland University.

