Pro-Hindutva gang attacks two men on cow smuggling charges in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A gang of 10 men, allegedly members of a pro-Hindutva outfit, attacked two men accusing them of smuggling cows in their vehicle in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday.

The gang accused two persons of transporting cattle illegally while they were heading to repair their vehicle.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the complainants Abdul Raheem from Kuppettu in Belthangady and Mohammed Mustafa were going to repair their vehicle. Later, they went to a relative's house at Savanalu and after having dinner there they returned home.

"There were around 25 people. But most of them had gathered due to the commotion. The actual attackers may have been around 10 is what we believe," said Dakshina Kannada SP BM Laxmi Prasad.

When the duo reached Melanthabettu gram panchayat, two people on a bike asked them to stop the vehicle, and soon after a group of five persons accused them of transporting stolen cattle and attacked them with logs and footwear. The gang also damaged the vehicle and issued death threats.

Later, the injured Raheem and Mustafa identified the attackers -- Sabu, Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh, and Chidananda and filed a complaint. The attackers have been booked under section 143. 147, 341, 504, 506, 323, 324, 326, 355, 427 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The cops have arrested Rajesh Bhat, Rakesh Bhat, Guruprasad, Lokesh, and Chidananda. Further investigation is on.