...And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaiva

The stylish actor, born Shivajirao Gaekwad, will be presented the prestigeous Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, for the year 2019, on May 3.

Published: 02nd April 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnikanth (File photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are superstars and then there is Rajinikanth. The stylish actor, born Shivajirao Gaekwad, who has earned himself  a demi-God status with his inimitable on-screen mannerisms and per-formances, will be presented the prestigeous Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, for the year 2019, on May 3.

Rajinikanth will be the fourth star from South Indian cinema after Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Sivaji Ganesan, and Dr Rajkumar to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award. The  actor now joins an illustrious list of  film personalities to have been con-ferred this award, including his mentor K Balachander, Satyajit Ray, Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Ka-poor, Dilip Kumar, Gulzar, Lata Mangeshkar, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, and K Vishwanath.

Union Information and Broad-casting Minister Prakash Java-dekar, who made the announce-ment on Thursday, said, “A jury consisting of  Asha Bhonsle, Mo-hanlal,  Biswajit  Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai unanimously decided to nominate Rajinikanth for the award, and we have accepted the nomination. For the last 50-odd years, he has been the un-crowned king of cinema.”

Minister Prakash Javadekar added, “Through his charisma, his talent and efforts,  he  has made a place for himself  in the hearts of  the people.”

Having  started  his  career with a cameo in K Balachander’s ‘apoorva Raagangal’ (1975), Rajinikanth has gone on to act in over 160 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, and english lan-guages. Tasting  success as a stylish  antagonist  in  many landmark films, including Aadu Puli Aatam, 16 Vayathin-ile, and Moondru Mudichu, Rajinikanth made the transition to ‘hero’ roles with Bairavi (1978), which was also the first film to give him the Superstarsobriquet that would later be-come so iconic. he further ce-mented his hero status with the Mahendran  drama, Mullum Malarum, in which he played a gritty winch operator who suffers a tragic accident. Known for  style  and  charisma, Rajinikanth’s box office success even  resulted in many established production houses like aVM and Vijaya Vauhini studios, returning from a sabbatical to do films again.

Fondly called ‘Thalaivar’ by his  fans,  Rajinikanth’s  100th film  was Sri  Raghavendra, which saw him explore his spiritual side for the first time.

In a career which saw few difficult stretches, the actor, over the last  decade,  has  truly  become a pan India phenomenon.

TAGS
Rajinikanth Dada Saheb Phalke award
