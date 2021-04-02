Bengaluru sees 3509 daily cases on Friday, Covid test positivity rate in Karnataka at 4.64%

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: The COVID-19 graph is only moving upwards for Karnataka with nearly 5000 cases reported on Friday, 4991 to be exact.

The active cases are 34,219 in the state. Of the day's tally, 3509 cases - more than half - came from Bengaluru alone. There were six deaths which took the death toll to 12, 591 fatalities.

The top five districts in terms of active cases are Bengaluru Urban with 24600 cases, Kalaburagi with 1215 cases, Bidar with 1121 cases, Mysuru with 853 cases and Tumakuru with 827 cases.

The positivity rate is 4.64 percent and the recovery rate is 95.34 percent.

In Bengaluru alone, the active cases show an upward trend since March leading up to now, as per the crowdsourced website covid19india.org.

On the vaccination front, 38,676 people got the jab on Friday taking the total number of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries to 39,85,612.

Of these 3,46,235 health care workers, 87,370 frontline workers, 2,922 people aged between 45 and 59 with or without comorbidities and 6,008 people above 60 years have got the second dose.