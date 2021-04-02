BSY bypassed Muzrai minister, had Rs 80 crore released: Eshwarappa

bansy kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s explosive letter to the Governor, alleging that CM BS Yediyurappa had “interfered” in his department, sources close to Eshwarappa alleged that Yediyurappa had also interfered in the Muzrai department and released Rs 80 crore, bypassing the minister.

Asked about it, Eshwarappa said, “I would not like to comment about this at this point.’’

The source said Eshwarappa had taken the issue with party leaders, who would discuss it at an appropriate forum after the May 2 poll results. He had apparently told the BJP leadership that the issue came to light when he had asked for about Rs 2 crore to be given for a particular project from Muzrai department, and been told that the CM had released about `80 crore.

To this, Muzrai Minister K Srinivasa Poojary said, “The Chief Minister has the ultimate authority. I will speak to him and set things right. I personally have no issues with this.’’ Pressed for a reaction, he said, “I would not like to react to this.’’

Sources said Eshwarappa had met state in-charge Arun Singh at KK Guest House and briefed him, and that the Rs 80-crore issue would also be taken up at the party forum. A BJP legislator told TNIE, “The Muzrai department issue dates back to when a group of MLAs met Yediyurappa, and he assured them of development funds. It was the CM’s effort to route funds to legislators.”

