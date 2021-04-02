STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD row: SIT conducts spot mahazar at PG room, flat

The SIT also questioned the owner of the PG accommodation on how long the woman had been residing there, and her movements, and made him give a written statement.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:05 AM

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi addresses the media outside his residence in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Thursday conducted a spot mahazar at a paying guest accommodation, where the woman seen in the CD had been living for two-and-a-half years. The team took the woman for the spot mahazar, where she gave all digital evidence, including her mobile phone, to the SIT. Later, a team conducted a spot mahazar in an apartment in Malleswaram, where the sleaze CD is said to have been recorded. 

A senior police officer said at the PG room in RT Nagar, the team gathered information about which SIM card the woman was using when former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was purportedly in contact with her, and had made video calls. 

The SIT also questioned the owner of the PG accommodation on how long the woman had been residing there, and her movements, and made him give a written statement. The SIT also conduced spot mahazar in a 17th floor apartment where the alleged sexual harassment took place twice. The woman accused Jarkiholi of promising her a government job, before demanding sexual favours from her.

Her lawyer, KN Jagadish Kumar, said SIT officials were forcing the woman to speak with her parents, instead of investigating the case, though she was not ready to speak to them till the investigation was complete. He said she would become emotional if she knows that her parents are “being controlled by Jarkiholi”. 

