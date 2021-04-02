COVID-19: 117 fatalities of railway employees, kin reported from South Western Railway Zone till date

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 117 COVID-19 deaths involving those of railway employees, retired ones, and their families have been reported from the South Western Railway Zone so far.

It includes 24 employees and 93 retired employees and beneficiaries.

The three Railway Hospitals have treated a total of 3,162 COVID patients, of whom 67 are currently undergoing treatment, an official release read.

The SWR had ramped up medical facilities at the hospitals in Hubballi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru divisions, it said. Vaccines were presently being administered at the hospitals.

The infrastructure, manpower, and material at all the three hospitals of SWR have been upgraded.

Central Hospital, Hubballi now has 75 beds, Railway Hospital in Bengaluru has a capacity of 50 and the Railway Hospital in Mysuru has 74 beds, the release further read.

Central Oxygen Pipeline has been installed at Hubballi and Mysuru hospitals at a cost of Rs 24.35 lakh.

Life-saving equipments like ventilators, cardiac monitors, and defibrillators have also been purchased.

Operating Table (OT) equipments like Motorised OT Table, Anaesthesia Work Station, Operative Hysteroscope Set, Vessel Sealing System and Micro Deridder have also been procured to help handle the covid -19 patients better.