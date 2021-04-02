Gadag: Fearing one more lockdown, labourers do extra shifts

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: The rapid surge in Covid-19 cases has instilled a sense of panic among people, especially among the daily-wager workers.

Anticipating a lockdown, they are working more shifts to earn some extra buck.Thousands of people, specially daily-wage labourers, suffered last year due to the lockdown.

Hence, these people are now trying to come out on top and earn as much as possible before the second wave triggers another lockdown.

Some of them have many family members, including children, working in construction sites, industries and hotels.

Many of these daily wagers are working in fields during the day and working as as security guards during the night.

Of course, their earning have increased, but it has taked a toll on their health.Shekhar, a security guard from Hulkoti village said, “Many are coming with their families to work in agriculture fields in the morning and are looking for other work in the evening. We all need money. If the government announces another lockdown, at least we should have enough money for groceries.”