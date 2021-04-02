Liquor shop owner slapped with hefty penalty after charging Rs 42 extra for whisky

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A consumer who dragged a liquor shop owner to the consumer disputes redressal commision for charging an extra price of Rs 42 over the MRP was successful in getting a penalty slapped on the seller besides getting compensation for himself.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shivamogga, comprising president Chanchala C M, members Savita B Pattanashetti and P V Lingaraj convicted the Srinidhi Wines owner of unfair trade practices on Wednesday, slapped a penalty and directed him to pay compensation to the litigant.

The commission asked the wine shop owner to return Rs 42.42 with 10% interest per annum, Rs 1,000 as compensation for deficiency in service, Rs 1,000 towards compensation for mental agony and Rs 2,500 towards the cost of litigation. Besides, the commission has also asked the owner to deposit Rs 5,000 to the bank account of the Consumer Welfare Fund of the commission.

Bhadravathi based complainant C Shivaram purchased Bangalore whisky of 21 pouches of 90 ml each and paid Rs 630 on September 21 last year. The MRP was Rs 27.98 and actual price was Rs 587.58. However, the wine shop collected Rs 630 from him. When asked, the owner V T Ratnakar gave an evasive reply. Shivaram approached the commission and sought a compensation of Rs 95,000.

The owner told the commission that such large quantities of whisky are not bought by individuals for their own consumption but for functions and ceremonies. Due to the purchase of 21 pouches, the liquor shop provided packing material and charged Rs 45 for the same. He also contended that customers who purchase alcoholic beverages usually discard the bill at the counter itself and the complainant may have misused the bills of other customers. However, he failed to prove his contention.

The commission referred the judgments of the National Commission with regard to Hotel Nyay Mandir vs Ishwarlal Jinabhai Desai and DK Chopra vs Snack Bar cases and passed the order. The owner should pay the compensation in time prescribed or else the entire amount will carry an interest of 10% per annum till its realisation.