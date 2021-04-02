STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Liquor shop owner slapped with hefty penalty after charging Rs 42 extra for whisky

The actual price was Rs 587.58. However, the wine shop collected Rs 630. When asked, the owner gave an evasive reply. The consumer C Shivaram then approached the commission and sought compensation.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Representational Image

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A consumer who dragged a liquor shop owner to the consumer disputes redressal commision for charging an extra price of Rs 42 over the MRP was successful in getting a penalty slapped on the seller besides getting compensation for himself.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shivamogga, comprising president Chanchala C M, members Savita B Pattanashetti and P V Lingaraj convicted the Srinidhi Wines owner of unfair trade practices on Wednesday, slapped a penalty and directed him to pay compensation to the litigant.

The commission asked the wine shop owner to return Rs 42.42 with 10% interest per annum, Rs 1,000 as compensation for deficiency in service, Rs 1,000 towards compensation for mental agony and Rs 2,500 towards the cost of litigation. Besides, the commission has also asked the owner to deposit Rs 5,000 to the bank account of the Consumer Welfare Fund of the commission.

Bhadravathi based complainant C Shivaram purchased Bangalore whisky of 21 pouches of 90 ml each and paid Rs 630 on September 21 last year. The MRP was Rs 27.98 and actual price was Rs 587.58. However, the wine shop collected Rs 630 from him. When asked, the owner V T Ratnakar gave an evasive reply. Shivaram approached the commission and sought a compensation of Rs 95,000.

The owner told the commission that such large quantities of whisky are not bought by individuals for their own consumption but for functions and ceremonies. Due to the purchase of 21 pouches, the liquor shop provided packing material and charged Rs 45 for the same. He also contended that customers who purchase alcoholic beverages usually discard the bill at the counter itself and the complainant may have misused the bills of other customers. However, he failed to prove his contention.

The commission referred the judgments of the National Commission with regard to Hotel Nyay Mandir vs Ishwarlal Jinabhai Desai and DK Chopra vs Snack Bar cases and passed the order. The owner should pay the compensation in time prescribed or else the entire amount will carry an interest of 10% per annum till its realisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Shivamogga
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp