Taluk health officer suspended for giving vaccine jab to Karnataka agri minister BC Patil at home

The department came to know that the Hirekerur taluk health officer, at the request of the minister, decided to send his staff to the latter's house without consulting any higher-ups.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:35 PM

Agriculture minister B C Patil took Covid-19 jab at his residence in Hirekerur on March 2

Agriculture minister B C Patil took Covid-19 jab at his residence in Hirekerur on March 2. (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: Hirekerur taluk health officer Dr Z R Makandar, who asked his staff to visit agriculture minister B C Patil’s house to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to the minister, has been suspended by the health and family welfare department. However, no action has been initiated against minister Patil.

On March 2, a team of health department staff of Hirekerur taluk visited minister Patil’s house and gave him the first jab of the vaccine which is against the guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to vaccination. As the violation of health ministry norms sounded at the national level, many people criticised minister Patil and the health department. Later, Karnataka health and family welfare department asked the taluk health officer for an explanation.

The department came to know that the Hirekerur taluk health officer, at the request of the minister, decided to send his staff to the latter's house without consulting any higher-ups.

After a thorough inquiry into the case, Dr K V Trilok Chandra, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare department suspended Dr Makandar citing dereliction of duty and a violation of the guidelines issued by the central government.

