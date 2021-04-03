STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD gate: Ramesh Jarkiholi not well, skips SIT probe

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CD-gate case, skipped the inquiry, citing health issues.

Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CD-gate case, skipped the inquiry, citing health issues. The SIT had issued a notice to Ramesh, who is allegedly seen in the sleaze CD, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Friday.

However, Ramesh’s advocate met Special Investigation Team  officials and gave them a letter, stating that his client is unwell and he will appear for inquiry in one or two days. 

“SIT officials agreed and said they will issue another notice. Ramesh will appear whenever he is summoned and will cooperate with the investigation,” the advocate said, adding that Ramesh is in Gokak and had no fear of arrest. The SIT, meanwhile, continued its inquiry of the woman seen in the purported CD even on Friday. She was questioned for over six hours and was asked to come for inquiry again on Saturday.

Investigation impartial: DG&IGP DG&IGP Praveen Sood said that the Special Investigation Team  is conducting an impartial probe. On the sidelines of the Police Flag Day function, he said, “The purpose of  setting up an SIT is to conduct an independent and impartial probe. The intention will fail if people interfere on a daily basis. I am confident that the SIT will do its job as per law.”

