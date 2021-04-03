STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Moral policing: Bajrang Dal vigilantes stop bus in Mangaluru, stab Muslim youth

Soon after the incident, the commissioner formed four teams and nabbed four persons by evening on Friday.

Published: 03rd April 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Moral policing,Valentine's Day

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

A group of Bajrang Dal men attacked and allegedly stabbed a man who was travelling in a private bus to Bengaluru along with his female friend belonging to another religion.  Mangaluru city police have arrested four accused, who are members of the Bajrang Dal involved in the case.

Earlier, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar giving out details of the incident to the media said that the man Aswid Ansar Mohammed and his friend Ashwini Shanubhag, who were classmates before, were heading to Bengaluru in search of a job.

"The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm when a group of Bajrang Dal members stopped the bus in which the man and the woman were travelling and assaulted the man. He was also stabbed by them. The woman, aged 23 also has suffered injuries," the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, the commissioner formed four teams and nabbed four persons by evening on Friday. The arrested are Balachandra(28) from Attavar, Dhanush Bhandary(25) from Kanduka, Jayaprashanth(27) from Shaktinagar and Anil Kumar(38) from Urwa. Among them, Dhanush is already facing four cases of murder. He is also a rowdy sheeter.

The accused have been booked under section 307(attempt to murder). "In the last three months, as many as 4 such cases of attacks have taken place. We are investigating who instigated them to assault the duo," said the commissioner. He also revealed that the woman has filed a complaint with Kankanady police and the duo knew each other for many years.

"The woman, who is a graduate has stated that she was looking for a digital marketing job in Bengaluru hence she had asked her friend to come along with her. The attackers knew the woman and had seen the duo together many times. However we will also check nearby CCTV footage to identify the attackers," he added.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the additional police personnel will be deployed in public places especially in tourist spots, beaches and bus stands. "Police patrolling and Abbakka team will be vigilant to ensure the safety of the people who travel late in the evening and the night."


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Mangaluru Hindutva moral policing Mangaluru Police
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp