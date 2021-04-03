STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New hospitals to Siddu for CM: Going bananas over trending prayers on social media 

Penning prayers on bananas is a new trend that is catching up across the state during chariot festivals. Now, some of them are going viral on social media.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

Several temples across the state carry out annual car festivals during auspicious days. Devotees believe the prayer written on the bananas and thrown to the chariot comes true within a year. The prayers usually include asking for children, marriage, house etc among other things.

But the new trend has different kinds of prayers. The new list includes demanding a super speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada, Congress leader Siddaramaiah as next Chief Minister and the success of movies. However, seeking passing exams still remains among chart toppers.

Be it chariot pulling festivals in Tumakuru, Ballari or Hubballi, the prayers are on. Along with bananas the devotees also throw dates on the chariot chanting the names of the respective Gods. 

"Praying to God or writing on bananas began a few years ago. With social media outreach the trend is catching up and people are writing fancy prayers to gain attention. But sometimes the witty lines and prayers also get the attention of the masses. It's a long pending demand from the people of Uttara Kannada district to have a hospital as it lacks one," pointed out Ramesh Ital from Gokarna.

A temple priest from Gadilingeshwara temple in Siruguppa of Ballari said the prayers are private and need not be displayed on social media. "The times are changing but people should not make mockery of it. The writing on bananas is a new trend and has no mention is any tradition," he said.

"We have been throwing bananas and dates on chariot during all the annual festivals. Earlier there were no writings on it but now the trend is catching up. Devotees also take selfies and make videos of them before swinging them in the air. Before the writing of prayers we used to pray or seek something of God in mind and throw the fruits," said a devotee at Unkal in Hubballi who attended a car festival last week.

Prayer on banana written seeking super speciality hospital for Uttara Kannada district 

