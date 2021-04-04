STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 candidates remain in fray in Belagavi LS poll 

Ten candidates have remained in the fray for the April 17 bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency after the last date for withdrawal of nomination on Saturday.

Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Nalin Kateel and others accompany Mangala Angadi, BJP candidate for Belagavi bypoll, to file her nomination papers at DC office | Express

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: 10 candidates have remained in the fray for the April 17 bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency after the last date for withdrawal of nomination on Saturday. On the last day, eight candidates withdrew from the bypoll, which was necessitated by the death of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi last year. Deputy Commissioner Dr Harish Kumar, who is also the district electoral officer, told reporters on Saturday that a total 18 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the bypoll.

“Of the 18, eight candidates withdrew their papers. The list includes Ashok Pandapppa Hanaji of the Sarva Janata Party, Krishnaji Pundalik Patil of the Shiv Sena, and six Independents.”  Those remaining in the fray are Mangala Angadi (BJP), wife of Suresh Angadi, Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi (Congress), Vivekanand Babu Ghanti (Karnataka Rashtra Samiti), Venkateshwara Swami (Hindustan Janata Party), Suresh Maralingannavar (Karnataka Karmikara Party) and Independent candidates Appasaheb Kurane, Goutam Yamanappa Kamble, Nagappa Kalasannavar, Shubham Vikran Shelke and Srikant Padasalgi.

BJP, Cong candidates richest
Mangala (BJP) and Satish (Congress) are the richest candidates in fray with their assets and that of their families put together crossing the Rs 100-crore mark each. While Mangala’s assets are worth Rs 14.77 crore, Rs 15.94 crore worth assets are in her husband late Suresh Angadi’s name. They have a total liability of Rs 7.55 crore.

Besides, immovable properties of Suresh Angadi Education Foundation and Angadi Sugars are valued at Rs 106 crore, with loans vaued at Rs 91 crore. Satish Jarkiholi, who represents Yamakanamardi Assembly constituency, owns several agricultural and non-agricultural lands. His income has increased by over 200% in the last three years. He and his family own assets worth Rs 148 crore. 

