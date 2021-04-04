STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New chairman appointed for KPSC  

Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Member, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), has been appointed as the chairman of KPSC, with immediate effect.

Shivashankarappa S Sahukar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Member, Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), has been appointed as the chairman of KPSC, with immediate effect. He will replace former IAS officer Shadakshari Swamy, who retired on Saturday. 

“Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed Shivashankarappa S Sahukar as chairman of KPSC with immediate effect and until further orders under Article 316 (1) of the Constitution of India,” a notification issued by the State Government on Saturday read.

Shivashankarappa joined KPSC as a member on September 3, 2019. KPSC conducts various competitive examinations, including Karnataka Administrative Services exams. Shivashankarappa, who hails from Raichur and a resident of Kalaburagi, is a BSc Agriculture Engineering graduate from the Agriculture College at Raichur. After graduating in 1988, he worked as an agriculture consultant with the college for 12 years. He was appointed as KPSC member after BS Yediyurappa took over as chief minister in 2019.

