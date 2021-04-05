Coast Guard deploys patrol vessels to watch West coast

By Express News Service

KARWAR: To keep an eye on the West coast in the district, the Indian Coast Guard Services (ICGS) has deployed two fast patrol vessels, which have been pressed into service since April 1, 2021. The coast guard has obtained these fast patrol vessels as an addition to its existing fleet, which will be rebased at Karwar.

Earlier, they were based in New Mangalore. The vessels are named after the educational reformer Savithri Bai Phule and Kasturba Gandhi, wife of Mahatma Gandhi. They will be used to patrol the Uttara Kannada district, from Majali in the North to Bhatkal in the South.

According to Coast Guard officials, these vessels are built by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited. They are capable of high speed up to 35 knots, are equipped with 30mm CRN gun, and possess the latest satellite communication and navigation systems.

“These vessels are designed for surveillance, patrol and are capable of shallow water operations too. Both vessels are also capable of anti-smuggling operations, anti-piracy patrol, fisheries protection and search-and-rescue operations. These vessels will add a new dimension to the capabilities of Coast Guard Station in Karwar,” they said.

The ICGS, which will soon be a part of the Maritime Theatre Command (MTC), will be operating under one roof including both eastern and western command of the Navy and the Airforce. So far, the ICGS has been operating with two interceptor boats and two interceptor crafts since the day it was commissioned on November 4, 2009. However, the addition of these two vehicles will prepare it for bigger action as part of Maritime Theatre Command.

Earlier, a decision was made to set up a Maritime Theatre Command at the Seabird Naval Base in Karwar. It will enhance the significance of the Naval base in Uttara Kannada district.