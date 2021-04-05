STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Tumakuru to launch mobile testing labs, crack down on people violating norms

"A penalty of Rs 250 for not wearing a mask and Rs 5,000 for gatherings of above 100 persons in a small hall will be imposed," said TCC commissioner Renuka

Published: 05th April 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 07:30 PM

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

The mobile vans will target primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: With a sudden COVID-19 spike giving rise to over 1,200 active cases, the Tumakuru City Corporation (TCC) is all set to enforce strict norms besides launching two mobile RTPCR test laboratory vehicles from Tuesday.

Although the seven Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been testing those with symptoms who voluntarily pay a visit, the mobile vans will target primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients in select areas such as Someshwarapuram, Shettyhalli, Shanthinagara, Maraluru Dinne, Kyathsandra and Sira gate.

Already, 2,500 primary and 2,300 secondary contacts have been identified for 1,000 positive cases. The corporators of the respective wards will urge them to come to the mobile labs. TCC commissioner Renuka held a meeting along with corporators Cable Mallikarjun and Laksminarasimharaju as well as taluk health officer Dr Mohan and Dr Rakshit here on Monday.

"We will launch the mobile RTPCR labs at Ward no.3 and Ward no.26 and expand the same to all the 35 wards in a phased manner. Twenty primary and secondary contacts for each positive case will be identified and a test will be conducted on them", she told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, four teams have been formed to impose fines on those who don't wear masks and violate social distancing norms. "A penalty of Rs 250 for not wearing a mask and Rs 5,000 for gatherings of above 100 persons in a small hall will be imposed. If the halls violate it for the second time, the penalty will be double," she informed.

A mobile publicity vehicle has also been making the rounds at markets and other busy areas to create awareness. NGOs and voluntary organisations would be approached to give free masks and sanitisers to needy people, the commissioner said in reply to a query.

The TCC will also coordinate with the KSRTC as commuters to Bengaluru have been helping the spread of the virus as over 50,000 people travel regularly between the two cities.

The district reported a single day spike of 195 cases on Monday taking the tally to 26,392. There are 1,184 active cases including 13 under treatment in ICUs. No death was reported and the toll stood at 267.

