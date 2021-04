By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A forest fire was reported at Maldare forest range in Kodagu. Over 15 acre of the forest area is said to be affected even as the fire was doused off by the department staff.

The fire is said to have been ignited due to the high temperature. Dead bodies of several snakes were found in the accident even as sources expressed that other wild animals have shifted out to safer places.

The Maldare forest staff are on vigil at the incident spot as a precautionary measure.