Karnataka CM  Yediyurappa refuses to react to Eshwarappa's letter-gate 

BENGALURU : In his first interaction with the media after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa’s explosive letter, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa refused to react to the rebellion from within the senior party ranks.

The CM has remained tight-lipped over the entire situation so far and is keen on letting it fade away from public memory, instead of responding to it despite direct allegations being levelled against him.

“I have not responded earlier. Will not respond now either,” was Yediyurappa’s stance when asked about Eshwarappa’s allegations against him.

The CM was speaking to reporters outside his official residence Cauveri on Sunday morning, before starting to Belludi in Davanagere district, where he finally came face to face with Eshwarappa and exchanged greetings.

The interaction between the two leaders was limited to a short greeting for the entire event. A miffed Yediyurappa is said to have been assured of action by the Central leadership of the BJP, but only after the bypolls. Party sources said the letter-gate will be handled internally by the party, despite Eshwarappa insisting that it was a matter related to the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala is also unlikely to initiate any action based on the letter, sources added.