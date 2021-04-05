STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Man hacks teenager to death in Karnataka after she rejected his marriage proposal

When she was walking alone to catch a bus to Sira to attend I PUC classes, the accused followed her on his motorbike and waylaid her

Published: 05th April 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A man hacked a teenager to death when she resisted his bid to forcibly tie a mangalsutra and marry her at Doddagula village of Sira taluk on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kavya, 17, the oldest of three daughters of Pandurangappa. Kallambella police have arrested the accused Eranna alias Moote Eranna, 27, a cattle grazer.

The accused had been insisting that the girl marry him but she refused several times. When she was walking alone to catch a bus to Sira to attend I PUC classes, the accused followed her on his motorbike and waylaid her.

When he tried to tie the mangalsutra thread, the victim resisted and eventually the accused attacked her with a sickle. With severe injuries over the neck, she died on the spot at a secluded place near a tank in the village.

Both hailed from the backward Kadugolla community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru Karnataka
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp