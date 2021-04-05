Man hacks teenager to death in Karnataka after she rejected his marriage proposal

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A man hacked a teenager to death when she resisted his bid to forcibly tie a mangalsutra and marry her at Doddagula village of Sira taluk on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kavya, 17, the oldest of three daughters of Pandurangappa. Kallambella police have arrested the accused Eranna alias Moote Eranna, 27, a cattle grazer.

The accused had been insisting that the girl marry him but she refused several times. When she was walking alone to catch a bus to Sira to attend I PUC classes, the accused followed her on his motorbike and waylaid her.

When he tried to tie the mangalsutra thread, the victim resisted and eventually the accused attacked her with a sickle. With severe injuries over the neck, she died on the spot at a secluded place near a tank in the village.

Both hailed from the backward Kadugolla community.