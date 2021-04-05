STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nirani blackmailed CM  Yediyurappa using CD: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal continued to attack CM BS Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice-president.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA:  BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal continued to attack CM BS Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP state unit vice-president.“If the party the high command doesn’t replace BS Yediyurappa as the CM on or before May 2,  it will witness more dissent,” he said.

Lashing out at Murugesh Nirani, Yatnal accused him of becoming a minister by blackmailing Yediyurappa with a CD. “It is not just K S Eshwarappa, several ministers are also unhappy with the interference of Vijayendra.” “I am perplexed as to whether the high command has given BJP general secretary Arun Singh in charge of the party in the state or the CM and his family.” 
 

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal Yediyurappa
