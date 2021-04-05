STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi to address BJP party worker tomorrow

This address, coming in the midst of an election season, is expected to enthuse cadres in poll-bound states to enhance the party’s campaign multi-fold. 

Published: 05th April 2021 05:26 AM

Narendra Modi campaigned in South 24 Parganas on Saturday.

Narendra Modi campaigned in South 24 Parganas on Saturday. (Photo | Bibhash Lodh)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking time away from his blitzkrieg electoral campaigns in multiple states headed to Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address party workers via video conferencing. 

As part of BJP foundation day, Modi along with BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will interact with party workers from across the country and each state unit is making elaborate arrangements for the same. This address, coming in the midst of an election season, is expected to enthuse cadres in poll-bound states to enhance the party’s campaign multi-fold. 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to karyakartas at 10.30 am on April 6 as part of BJP foundation day. To commemorate that day,  we will organise productive activities like cleanliness drives, avoid single-use plastic awareness campaign, recognition for senior citizens and award ceremony for meritorious students,” said BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. 

While the Prime Minister is expected to encourage cadres to spread awareness on the BJP’s achievements in the last seven years and push for a more vigorous election campaign,  JP Nadda is expected to set new goals for the karyakartas to achieve before the next foundation day celebrations of the saffron party.

