STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Relief for Yediyurappa as SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM in graft case related to land denotification

The high court had directed the special trial court to take cognisance of offences against Yediyurappa and proceed further in the matter on the basis of charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police.

Published: 05th April 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Karnataka High Court order which directed a trial court to proceed against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case of allegedly denotifying some land to benefit private parties.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, hearing the Chief Minister's appeal against the high court order rejecting his plea seeking quashing of the criminal case, issued the notice and stayed the proceedings against him.

The high court had directed the special trial court to take cognisance of offences against Yediyurappa and proceed further in the matter on the basis of charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta Police in 2012.

The private complaint against Yediyurppa alleged that during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 2008-12, he illegally de-notified 20 acres from land acquisition proceedings to give undue favours to private parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Karnataka High Court Supreme Court
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp