RT-PCR headache: Wary of Covid norms, Keralites in Karnataka give up voting plans 

Stringent Covid norms have forced many Keralites living in Karnataka to give up plans to go to their home towns and vote in the assembly elections on April 6. 

Published: 05th April 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission has arranged free transportation in collaboration with Uber for voters above the age of 80 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for the April 6 Assembly election.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

Stringent Covid norms have forced many Keralites living in Karnataka to give up plans to go to their home towns and vote in the assembly elections on April 6. 

The advisory by the Karnataka government makes it mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to carry RT-PCR test results, besides advising people to avoid long-distance travel.

This is playing spoilsport for thousands eager to exercise their franchise on Tuesday. Keralites have a rich tradition of active participation in the electoral process, with many even flying in from the Gulf nations to cast their votes.

With RT-PCR test results a must, hundreds of Keralites having provision and condiments stores, juice centres and other shops in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and other districts, prefer to stay away from the Kerala election.

For many, elections are also an opportunity for family gatherings, with siblings and relatives spread across the country and abroad, meeting up in their native towns. 

A poster explaining Covid norms at the
Attibele checkpost in Bengaluru |Ashishkrishna HP

Anthony, a businessman, said he has decided to skip voting as it’s risky to travel with his aged parents.

With a spike in cases in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places, he fears they will be held up if the Karnataka government announces a sudden lockdown.

Sojo, who owns a pastry joint in Kuvempu Nagar, said he and his family of four have decided not to go to Kottayam to vote, as Karnataka has made it mandatory to show RT-PCR negative report at the border.

A person who tests positive has to remain in quarantine for about ten days, and this would affect business and livelihood.

He said that his friends who own vegetable shops and juice counters are not going to Mallappuram and Thalassery to vote. Besides which, they expect good business for the next week or so with Ugadi coming up next Tuesday.

Mathew, a student of Mysore University and a native of Yadapally, said he and his friends cannot go as they are in the middle of exams, and don’t want to take a risk. Many other college and nursing students too are wary of visiting Kerala.

“I will be missing my family gathering, though my cousins abroad too have no plans to come down to Calicut to vote,” said Biju, a student. 

The UDF, LDF and other parties have organised buses to ferry those who want to go home to vote.

According to sources in the Railways, Mysuru-Kochuveli trains are running full on Monday, though Covid-negative certificates are mandatory at both destinations.

Many in government service, party cadre and others have reserved tickets on these trains.

