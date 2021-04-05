STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Take COVID-19 pandemic seriously till May end, warns Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar

Sudhakar said the state may face a shortage of beds if the number of cases increases drastically. He said the government has initiated talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID treatment.

Published: 05th April 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR test at the Majestic Bus Terminus, Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

A health worker collects a sample from a passenger for a RT-PCR test at the Majestic Bus Terminus, Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

As per the advice of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the pandemic must be taken seriously till the end of May, warned Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday.

Sudhakar said the state may face a shortage of beds if the number of cases increases drastically. He said he has collected information regarding the availability of beds in government hospitals, besides initiating talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID treatment.

"There is a need to increase COVID reserved beds in Victoria and Bowring hospitals and we will do that. Also, there is a need to increase the percentage of beds reserved in private hospitals for COVID treatment from the existing 20%," Sudhakar said.

As per experts, there is a possibility of more than 6500 cases per day in Bengaluru alone, he said. "If Karnataka does not contain the spread, we will see a further surge in cases. If the situation arises, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is willing to take the suggestions of opposition parties as well," the Minister informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with eight states and suggested that they take stringent measures. Maharashtra has imposed tougher measures. "If Karnataka gets into such a situation, tougher measures will become inevitable. We should not underestimate the scale and speed at which the infection is spreading," cautioned the Minister.

As announced on Sunday, the state received more than 15 lakh doses of COVID vaccine in two consignments to Bengaluru and Belagavi. There is no shortage as of now, as per the Minister.

"More than 46 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. We were having 12 lakh doses and after speaking to the Union Health Ministry, an additional 15 lakh doses have been allocated to our state out of which 10 lakh have been sent to Bengaluru and 5 lakh to Belagavi," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID-19 Coronavirus K Sudhakar
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Tauro
    Why only till May end> the virus has come to stay and we have to take care always. Make wearing of mask a mandate and bring in a rule to punish those who dont wear at least in public places. That plus the vaccination may slow down the virus.
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp