STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three Jarkiholi bros unite to take on sibling in Belagavi 

Cong man Lakhan meets top BJP leaders, slams own party ahead of bypolls; Way ahead looks difficult for KPCC working prez Satish 
 

Published: 06th April 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Jolle, minister Byrati Basavaraj, Congress leader Lakhan Jarkiholi and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, in Gokak on Monday 

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The worsening rivalry between former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and KPCC president D K Shivakumar over the raging CD-gate has compelled the Jarkiholi brothers to band together to defeat the Congress in the forthcoming Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll even as the most popular among the siblings -- KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi -- is contesting as the Congress candidate.

Ever since the woman in the purported CD alleged Shivakumar’s hand in the controversy, the Jarkiholi brothers seem to have made up their mind to take on the KPCC chief head-on. In a surprising development that may put Shivakumar in a spot, many top BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar, Byrati Basavaraj, Umesh Katti, Annasaheb Jolle and BJP candidate Mangala Angadi, visited the Gokak residence of Lakhan Jarkiholi, a Congress leader and right-hand man of Satish, on Monday.

Lakhan, during the meeting with BJP leaders, announced that he will join his brothers, MLAs Balachandra and Ramesh, to support saffron party candidate Mangala Angadi, wife of late Suresh Angadi -- Union Minister of State for Railways. Several Congress leaders fear that the teaming up of three Jarkiholis will be a massive setback for the party and Shivakumar in particular. This will also swing a large chunk 
of votes in Arabhavi and Gokak Assembly segments in favour of BJP, they said.

Winds of change were apparent when Lakhan recently demanded the resignation of Shivakumar on moral grounds over the CD row. Lakhan said, “Congress is dependent only on one leader (D K Shivakumar) and is involved in groupism with all its leaders indulging in clashes. They will never be able to respond to people’s problems.’’

With all his brothers in the rival camp, the way ahead for Satish looks difficult. Congress sources said Satish was not interested in contesting the bypoll, but entered the fray under pressure from Shivakumar and AICC leadership. The Congress trudges on despite seeming odds. But will it breast the tape will be known on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi  Belagavi Lok Sabha seat Satish Jarkiholi Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp