BJP will win at least 14 seats in TN, says CT Ravi

BENGALURU: Despite a two-term incumbency, the NDA is confident of doing well in Tamil Nadu, where 234 seats are at stake in the April 6 polls. This is in sharp contrast to independent analysts and political observers who give DMK and its allies a good chance.

BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, who is in charge of Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra, told TNIE that he is confident the BJP alone will win a minimum of 13 to 14 seats, of the 20 it is contesting. He claimed that ally AIADMK will win a good number of seats and return to power for a third term.

The party has done well, and there was no reason for anti-incumbency, he claimed.Ravi, who has been camping in Tamil Nadu for the past few weeks, has personally visited all 20 constituencies where BJP candidates are contesting, including Aravakurichi, where former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppuswamy is contesting. Ravi claimed there was a definite wave in the favour of the ruling party and all the allies — AIADMK, PMK, BJP and others — have worked hard. PM Narendra Modi has also sanctioned crores of funds for projects in Tamil Nadu.

