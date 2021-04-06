STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

Out of the total cases, 4,266 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Published: 06th April 2021 06:52 PM

COVID 19 Vaccination

A health worker takes a swab sample at the Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

BENALURU:  Karnataka logged over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 39 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.26 lakh and the toll to 12,696, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 3,487 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 6,150 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 4,266 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 10,26,584 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,696 deaths and 9,68,762 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 45,107 active cases, 44,756 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 351 are in Intensive Care Units.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 spreading faster than last time in India, next four weeks critical, says Centre

Among 39 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru and Dharwad 3, Kalaburagi 2, and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Kolar and Mandya.

Kalaburagi, with 261 cases, was behind Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru had 237, Bidar 167, Tumakuru 157, Hassan 110, Mandya 102, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,55,025, followed by Mysuru 56,926 and Ballari 40,133.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,17,726, followed by Mysuru 54,603 and Ballari 39,032.

A total of over 2,20,89,452 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,02,021 were done on Tuesday alone.

