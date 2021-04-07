STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

75th I-Day: Hubballi flag unit expects big orders

The expectation is that the Centre could order around 30 crore flags of different sizes that will be distributed across the country to celebrate 75 years of the birth of the nation.

Published: 07th April 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Women workers make national flags at the Bengeri khadi unit in Hubballi. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

Women workers make national flags at the Bengeri khadi unit in Hubballi. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Over the next few months, it will be a busy schedule for the national flag-making unit in Hubballi, the only such facility in the entire country, as the Central Government is planning to procure a large number of national flags to celebrate the special 75th Independence Day. The expectation is that the Centre could order around 30 crore flags of different sizes that will be distributed across the country to celebrate 75 years of the birth of the nation.

A meeting was held here to discuss ways to cater to the demand. It was attended by officials of the Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha, Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) V K Saxena and CEO Preeti Varma. 

An official from the flag-making unit at Bengeri in Hubballi confirmed to The New India Express that a massive bulk order is in the offing. “This is the only certified unit which supplies national flags to all parts of the country and abroad.

Annually, we make anywhere between 50,000 and one lakh national flags of different sizes. The sale and demand is more during August and January. But this time, the order is likely to be large because of the silver jubilee celebrations, and we have promised the officials that we will provide as many flags as possible,” he added.

“The entire operation of making flags is looked after by 20 women workers at the Bengeri unit. If there is a big jump in numbers, we will have to hire and train new people. The officials who came from KVIC have taken back flags of three sizes and they will soon decide which ones will have to be made and at what numbers,” the official explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubballi Independence Day
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp