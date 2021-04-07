STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP uses PM Modi’s speech to boost cadre morale in bypoll seats

Leaders recognise efforts of workers while campaigning in Maski, Basavakalyan, Belagavi

Published: 07th April 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi and party workers watch PM Narendra Modi speak on the party’s Foundation Day, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Ashishkrishna HP

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi and party workers watch PM Narendra Modi speak on the party’s Foundation Day, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it is putting up name boards outside block president’s residences in Maski, or gathering workers to view and take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Belagavi, or hoisting party flags at Basavakalyan, leaders of the Karnataka BJP on Tuesday converted the party’s Foundation Day celebrations into a super fuel to enhance the party’s presence in bypoll-bound seats. 

Inspired from the Prime Minister’s speech that the success of the BJP is only the tip of the iceberg, but its real strength came from its cadres, party in-charges led the celebrations in their respective bypoll-bound seats. 

“The Foundation Day has nothing to do with the upcoming bypolls, but we need to remind our cadres of the party’s history and our leaders’ sacrifices, especially to those who have joined the party recently. The cadres were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and are confident of working with more commitment for the party,” said Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Industries, and one of the in-charges for the Belagavi parliamentary seat bypoll. He was in Belagavi on Tuesday, campaigning for party candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi. 

In Maski, party general secretary N Ravi Kumar led the campaign to put up nameplates with the party symbol outside every block president’s residence. The initiative was to recognise the efforts put in by these leaders in every election. Party flags were also hoisted atop houses and offices of party cadres. 

In Basavakalyan, a screening of the Prime Minister’s speech was organised for cadres and supporters. In Bengaluru, party national general secretary C T Ravi led the celebrations at the state BJP headquarters, while Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan hoisted the party flag outside his residence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavakalyan Narendra Modi Belagavi Karnataka bypolls
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp