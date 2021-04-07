BJP uses PM Modi’s speech to boost cadre morale in bypoll seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether it is putting up name boards outside block president’s residences in Maski, or gathering workers to view and take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Belagavi, or hoisting party flags at Basavakalyan, leaders of the Karnataka BJP on Tuesday converted the party’s Foundation Day celebrations into a super fuel to enhance the party’s presence in bypoll-bound seats.



Inspired from the Prime Minister’s speech that the success of the BJP is only the tip of the iceberg, but its real strength came from its cadres, party in-charges led the celebrations in their respective bypoll-bound seats.

“The Foundation Day has nothing to do with the upcoming bypolls, but we need to remind our cadres of the party’s history and our leaders’ sacrifices, especially to those who have joined the party recently. The cadres were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and are confident of working with more commitment for the party,” said Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Industries, and one of the in-charges for the Belagavi parliamentary seat bypoll. He was in Belagavi on Tuesday, campaigning for party candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi.

In Maski, party general secretary N Ravi Kumar led the campaign to put up nameplates with the party symbol outside every block president’s residence. The initiative was to recognise the efforts put in by these leaders in every election. Party flags were also hoisted atop houses and offices of party cadres.

In Basavakalyan, a screening of the Prime Minister’s speech was organised for cadres and supporters. In Bengaluru, party national general secretary C T Ravi led the celebrations at the state BJP headquarters, while Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan hoisted the party flag outside his residence.