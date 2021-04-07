STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to focus on e-vehicles: Ashwath Narayan

The State Government is focussing more on logistics and electric vehicle adoption, said Deputy Chief Minister and IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, here on Tuesday.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is focussing more on logistics and electric vehicle adoption, said Deputy Chief Minister and IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, here on Tuesday. At a panel discussion on ‘Governing Goods on the Move’, organised by the World Economic Forum as part of the ‘Global Technology Governance Summit 2021,’ he said that the country, being a growing economy, needs to invest in robust logistics infrastructure and efficient supply chain. The government has fast-tracked the long-pending Bengaluru suburban train project, expanded the Bengaluru Metro train network and assisted last-mile logistics companies in their operations, he added. 

Comments

