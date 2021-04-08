600+ JSS tech grads get plum jobs 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The raging pandemic which resulted in an economic downturn, appears to have had no impact on campus recruitment of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSSSTU), where over 600 students received offer letters with an average package of Rs 10.5 lakh per annum.Vice-chancellor of JSSSTU Prof Siddaramaiah told reporters on Wednesday that a total of 150 companies participated in the campus recruitment, and over 600 students of the varsity had landed jobs.

“Most of the students who were eligible have been recruited, and received offer letters. The pandemic had no impact on the placement process either. Compared to the previous year, the average salary of a recruited student is Rs 10.5 lakh, while it was Rs 8 lakh per annum in the last academic year. Interestingly, over 19 students got a salary package of Rs 27 lakh per annum,” he said.

“Even BE students from the polymer science branch have been recruited and there is 100 per cent placement for this branch,” he added. Meanwhile, the third convocation of JSSSTU will be held in the city on Friday where over 873 graduates, 214 M.Tech, 67 MCA, 26 M.Sc and 183 MBA students will receive degrees. Prof Siddaramaiah said keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, only meritorious students and rank holders have been asked to attend the convocation while the rest will attend the event virtually.

Chairman of National Board of Accreditation Prof K K Agarwal, Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami and others will preside over the function.