STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bus services hit, govt warns of tough measures

Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

A commuter boards a private bus at Kengeri bus terminal in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

Bus services were affected in many parts of the state as drivers and conductors of the four road transport corporations began their indefinite strike over wage-related issues on Wednesday. Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

Hundreds of commuters were left stranded at bus stations across the city, with BMTC buses staying off the roads. While some waited long hours at bus stations for privates buses, others looked for alternative arrangements. Some even opted to work from home or postpone their travel.

Many made a beeline to Namma Metro stations to reach their destinations even as bus stations and terminals wore a deserted look.

To ensure that commuters do not suffer further, the State Government is planning to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa declared in Belagavi on Wednesday. 

Don’t fleece passengers, CM warns pvt operators

The government had fulfilled eight of the nine demands made by transport employees’ unions and it is unfair of them to not relent, the CM said. “The agitation of the employees has no logical reason. We will wait for two more days and then take all necessary action against them,” the chief minister said. The CM also warned private transporters of stern action if they are found demanding excess fare from passengers.

In several cities, including Bengaluru, bus services were thrown out of gear from Tuesday afternoon itself. The Transport Department had deployed over 1,000 maxi-cabs and 1,500 private buses across the state. The transport unions had announced the indefinite strike as the government failed to accede to their demand of fixing wages on par with the 6th Pay Commission recommendations. 

People rush to board a private bus in
Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

To mitigate inconvenience to passengers in the coming days, the KSRTC officials have held talks with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and they have agreed to ply 300 inter-state buses from each state. “They have also agreed to stretch their normal route and cover other districts. For example, a bus coming to Bengaluru will run up to Mysuru. They have also agreed to increase the fleet to 500 buses,” an official said. 

“On Wednesday, 300 buses from Tamil Nadu, 125 from Andhra Pradesh, 20 from Telangana and 25 from Kerala operated. Five KSRTC buses to Tirupati, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad left Bengaluru at 8pm,” a KSRTC official said. 

“Private bus operators have also agreed to chip in. The government has also relaxed provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act as regards permits and licence,” he said.According to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) officials, 145 buses operated despite the strike and 1,124 private buses and about 2,000 maxi-cabs operated in the city. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials said 264 buses and 3,152 private buses operated services. Similarly, 1,645 private buses operated for NWKRTC and NEKRTC operated 3,234 schedules.

According to an official release, KSRTC suffered Rs 7 crore loss, BMTC Rs 3 crore, NWKRTC Rs 3.5 crore and NEKRTC Rs 3.5 crores on Wednesday alone. Stray incidents of damage to buses were reported in Attibele and Subramanya police station limits and FIRs were registered.Meanwhile, a BMTC circular stated that if the staffers do not return to work, disciplinary action wil be taken against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transport strike Karnataka
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp