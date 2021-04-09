Karnataka woman, who consumed poison in front of Union Minister Joshi’s house, dies

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The woman, who had consumed poison in front of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's house on April 6, died at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Thursday night.

The house of deceased Shridevi Veerappa Kammar (31) had collapsed in Garag village of Dharwad taluk due to natural calamity a few months ago. She was given Rs 50,000 compensation which was not sufficient for the restoration of the house.

When the woman's demand for more compensation was not fulfilled, she tried to kill herself by consuming poison on Tuesday (April 6).

On April 6, she contacted Dharwar rural MLA Amruth Desai, who allegedly refused to address her issues and advised her to contact Joshi. She had written a death note before visiting Joshi’s house and consumed poison in front of the minister’s house.

She was staying with her husband and two children.

The woman had earlier tried to approach Joshi but failed to get an appointment. She even went to Delhi to meet the minister.

Soon after she consumed poison on Tuesday, Dharwad tahsildar issued a press note saying Kammar's house partially collapsed (less than 25%) and it comes under 'C' category compensation. The government has announced Rs 50,000 as compensation to the Kammar family.

However, Keshwapur police said she was upset over some personal issues and consumed something poisonous. She was admitted to KIMS hospital by her husband and she died on Thursday night. There is no foul-play in the death of Shridevi Kammar.