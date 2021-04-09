STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of all communities are like brothers to us: DKS

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar hit out at the BJP, alleging that the party was involved in communal politics.

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: KPCC chief DK Shivakumar hit out at the BJP, alleging that the party was involved in communal politics. Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, ahead of the forthcoming bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, he said, “For the Congress, whether it is the Lingayats, Marathas or backward classes, the people of all communities are like brothers to us. While the BJP tries to indulge in politics based on caste, the Congress did politics based on its principles.” 

Speaking on the Congress’ campaign for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, he said that he had been travelling extensively across the constituency to meet leaders and people from different sections of society. 

“I met farmer leader Babagouda Patil, besides many communist leaders and members from various associations. Most of them are in favour of the Congress candidate (Satish Jarkiholi),’’ he said. 

Shivakumar said he was keen to send a strong message to the ruling government in the state. “The BJP government did not respond to the long-drawn farmers’ agitation in New Delhi and it has badly hurt the self-respect of farmers, who are present in large numbers in Maski, Basavakalyan and Belagavi constituencies which are going to bypolls,’’ he added.

