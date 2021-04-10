STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

50 years on, Indo-Pak war veteran waits for site

An Indo-Pak war veteran has been fighting for the last 50 years to get the posession of a site that still remains on paper. 

Published: 10th April 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An Indo-Pak war veteran has been fighting for the last 50 years to get the posession of a site that still remains on paper. This is the story of 76-year-old Vasantrao Velakar who has been running from pillar to post, approaching many officials. He has warned of launching a fast unto death, if the authorities concerned continue to remain deaf towards his plea. 

In 1969, when he was allotted a site (No: 138 /E ) in the dimension of 50’ X 50” (Survey No 19) at Badepur Extension Area on Sedam Road in the city, for Rs 1,400 a princely amount then, which he also paid later.Post retirement, Velakar had also met the deputy commissioner and palike commissioner with a fervent appeal either to facilitate the possession of the site or to allot alternate site. Besides, memoranda were submitted to several other officials, that met with little or no response. 

Recently, he wrote to the Palike commissioner to take necessary action as the matter is pending since over five decades. But neither Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike nor district administration has not responded, Velakar alleged. A few days ago,he submitted his memoranda to the concerned officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo-Pak war
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp