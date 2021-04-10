50 years on, Indo-Pak war veteran waits for site

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An Indo-Pak war veteran has been fighting for the last 50 years to get the posession of a site that still remains on paper. This is the story of 76-year-old Vasantrao Velakar who has been running from pillar to post, approaching many officials. He has warned of launching a fast unto death, if the authorities concerned continue to remain deaf towards his plea.

In 1969, when he was allotted a site (No: 138 /E ) in the dimension of 50’ X 50” (Survey No 19) at Badepur Extension Area on Sedam Road in the city, for Rs 1,400 a princely amount then, which he also paid later.Post retirement, Velakar had also met the deputy commissioner and palike commissioner with a fervent appeal either to facilitate the possession of the site or to allot alternate site. Besides, memoranda were submitted to several other officials, that met with little or no response.

Recently, he wrote to the Palike commissioner to take necessary action as the matter is pending since over five decades. But neither Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike nor district administration has not responded, Velakar alleged. A few days ago,he submitted his memoranda to the concerned officials.