Arun Singh hints at action against Yatnal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: BJP national general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka, Arun Singh, on Friday indicated that the party will initiate action against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been attacking Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa repeatedly.

But Singh did not say what action would be taken against Patil and whether he would be expelled. “Less said the better about Yatnal. If Yatnal is expelled now, he will become an independent and may have other plans,’’ Singh here on Friday.

Claiming that BJP candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat Mangala Angadi will register a landslide victory. Criticising Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi for his attempts to debunk traditions and religious rituals, he said it is an insult to Indian culture and tradition.