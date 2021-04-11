STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Greens oppose helipad location in Mysuru, want to save birds’ home

Environmentalists in Mysuru are up in arms against the state government’s plan to create a helipad opposite Lalith Mahal Palace Hotel. 

Published: 11th April 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Grey Hornbill

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Environmentalists in Mysuru are up in arms against the state government’s plan to create a helipad opposite Lalith Mahal Palace Hotel. They have suggested that the existing helipad near the palace premises, belonging to the royal family, be  used instead. Mysureans have started a campaign and voice that Mysuru should not become Bengaluru “a barren concrete space, where green cover has been lost owing to civic works.” 

Environmentalists say that the place proposed for the project is a wooded area opposite to the hotel, where over 180 butterfly species and 80 bird species can be seen fluttering, breeding, roosting and migrating. “Initially, we thought that 100 trees will be axed, but when we went on ground, we saw that 600 odd trees have been marked to be axed. Mysuru is a heritage, cultural, green city and we do not want it to become like Bengaluru. We are not opposing the project but there are alternative spaces where heli tourism can be introduced,” said M K Sapta Girish, a Mysuru-based environmentalist.

Environmentalists say the helipad near Mysore Palace isn’t very far from the proposed location, so considering it as an option would be good. They suggest that there is also Mysuru airport, which is 
five kilometres away from the proposed location and the vacant large space near Mysuru Dasara exhibition ground, which is also not far and is lying idle. 

The space in contention is home to state butterfly- Southern Bird Wing, Malabar Banded Peacock, Scarce Shot Silverline, Indigo Flash, Red Flash, Common Shot Silverline, Red Helen, Lime Swallow Tail, Stripped Pierrot, Western Stripped Albatross. The area has over 40 host plants for butterflies.

The list of birds sighted include Blythes Reed Warbler, Brown Shrike, Gray Wagtail, Brown Flycatcher and Indian Golden Oriole, Indian Grey Hornbill, Common Iora, Purple Rumped Sunbird and Grey Francolin to name a few. K S Shivashankar, another Mysuru-based environmentalist said already the temperatures are soaring high, now if this green cover is lost, then it will be worse. 

Tourism minister C P Yogeshwar, who had proposed the heli tourism concept said, he was not aware of the situation. He said works will be done as per the law. He assured to look into the issue and said that so far nothing was finalised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru helipad
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp