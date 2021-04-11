STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Humble ragi back in demand, production doubles in two years

Ragi that had taken a backseat in urban areas is back in demand. In just two years, the area covered under the millet in the state has increased and production has doubled.

Published: 11th April 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ragi being harvested near Bengaluru

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ragi that had taken a backseat in urban areas is back in demand. In just two years, the area covered under the millet in the state has increased and production has doubled. With the State Government planning to introduce ragi under the Public Distribution System from May this year, the demand is expected to increase further. 

In the state, Ragi is grown in  Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Ballari and Davangere districts. In 2018-19, ragi was sown in 5.55 lakh hectares, in 2019-20, it was in 6.74 lakh hectares and last year, it increased to 7.08 lakh hectares. The production, which was 6.78 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 shot up to 11 lakh tonnes in 2020-21 and this year, it is close to 13 lakh tonnes.

Sources in the state agriculture department said there has been an increase in demand for ragi over the last few years. The pandemic came as a blessing last year with many people from cities returning to their hometowns in rural areas. The majority of them went back to farming, increasing the area under cultivation. Good rains this year too boosted the production.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti told The New Sunday Express that they were planning to distribute ragi to PDS beneficiaries from April, but had to delay it because of the by-elections. “Starting May, we will distribute 3 kg ragi and 2 kg rice per person in the Old Mysuru region, where ragi is a staple. For this, we need 6.5 lakh tonnes per year. We have got the Union Government’s approval for the scheme,” he said.

There demand for this healthy millet in the international market too. Prof M B Rajegowda, an Agrometeorologist, who was earlier with the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), said ragi is sold for $1.25 to $1.5 per kilo in the United States, which comes to around Rs 100 per kilo. But in Karnataka, it is sold for Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kilo. The State Government is helping farmers with quality testing, allowing its increased export. “People have realised the value of ragi and there is a potential for its sales to grow,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ragi Karnataka
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp