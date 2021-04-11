Karnataka govt tops in maladministration: Surjewala

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Terming the BS Yediyurappa dispensation in the state an illegitimate government born out of murdering democracy and the mandate of the people, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of state Congress, Randeepsingh Surjewala, on Saturday said that in the entire country, the Karnataka government tops in maladministration, corruption and mal-governance.

Addressing joint press conference with senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, D K Shivakumar and M B Patil, Surjewala said that the upcoming bypolls will change the direction of politics in the state as the country waits for a change of guard in Karnataka.

Expressing serious concern over the letter written recently by RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa to Governor Vajubhai Vala, he said, “Either the minister or chief minister should have been expelled. One or both are culprits here. The BJP central leadership has remained quiet on this issue.”

He hit out at the BJP leadership over the tirade of Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal against the Chief Minister, saying a former Union Minister has raised objections to the involvement of Yediyurappa’s family in the affairs of the government.

Questioning the working of the Home Department in the state under Basavaraj Bommai, Surjewala said the same department headed by M B Patil had functioned professionally. He criticised the State Government for doing injustice to various communities like Lingayats Panchamsalis, Kurubas, Valmikis, in responding to their demands for reservation.

Objecting to the arrest of labour union leaders in the state over the ongoing KSRTC employees’ agitation, he wanted to know why the chief minister did not increase the salaries of the staff as recommended by the 6th Pay Commission.

Not Cong, but BSY in sinking boat, says Siddu

Belagavi: Reacting to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s comment that “Congress is sinking boat”, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah retorted that it is not the Congress, but the CM, who is rowing a sinking boat, and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal is proof of this. “Yatnal is a senior BJP leader. What is he saying? When you hear his comments, don’t you feel that Yeddiyurappa’s boat is sinking?” he said.

Allow candidates to file papers on govt holiday: DKS

Bengaluru: KPCC president D K Shivakumar has written to the State Election Commission, requesting it to allow candidates contesting the urban local body and town municipal council elections this month to file their nominations on government holidays too. The last date for filing of nomination is on Thursday (April 15). However, there are government holidays on Tuesday for Ugadi and Wednesday for Ambedkar Jayanthi, he wrote.