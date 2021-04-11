No place like this home

Amit S Upadhye By

HUBBALLI: There have been instances when the Dasanur family has had to answer the doorbell, only to be met by a tour guide, requesting permission to take tourists around their home. The family’s newly built house ‘Varnotsava’ in Amargol, a suburb between the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad, has been the subject of much curiosity and awe in these parts for its unique ‘glocal’ style of architecture.

Built on 4,500 sqft in the Indo-Saracenic-Gothic style, the 12-room house preserves the lost architectural style of North Karnataka’s wooden houses. Be it the doors or gallery railing, there is a distinct throwback style evocative of forgotten designs.

House owners Prakash and Vedarani Dasanur designed every aspect of the house with intimate knowledge of local traditions and global style. For instance, the intricate carving on the three-layered front door, and the doors that lead to rooms, have been inspired by the traditional wood carving found in homes in North Karnataka.

Some aspects of the house are truly awe-inspiring. It has a large dome and four conical structures. Each room of the house has been designed with different colour schemes and patterns. The railings have wooden structures traditionally known as ‘gajari khamba’. These small carrot-shaped pillars are often used in windows and porticos of local houses. The round wooden staircase has been built from the crocodile bark tree. The doors and some of the other wooden structures have been fashioned out of teakwood or rosewood.

Vedarani is the aesthete behind the house. An artist and curator of the Utsav Rock Garden in Haveri, and daughter of noted artist T B Solabakkanavar, Vedarani always wanted to do something to preserve the traditions of North Karnataka. “The structure of our home is inspired by several architectural wonders of India, including the Taj Mahal and Mysuru Palace. The carvings that we have tried to recreate existed about one-and-half centuries ago. We knew that maintaining such a large house would be a task, given that only five of us live here, but we always wanted to create something unique and that too, in the hometown of my husband who was raised in Amargol,” she says.

The couple recalls that when construction began in 2016, people mistook it for a church because of the European influences. Neighbours were surprised when the couple invited them to see the house after most of the construction was complete. “When we started construction, several architecture students and faculties started showing interest in the way we were doing it. We allowed them to visit our home for their learning,” says Prakash, a businessman.

He says they have tried to blend local designs with styles from other countries. All praise for Vedarani, he says, “My wife is the force behind this house and most of the ideas are hers.” Good architecture should ideally be aesthetic as well as utilitarian, and this house combines both with stunning effect. “The conical structures and dome in the centre of the house ensure that hot air goes up and the house remains cool. We used stone from Gokak in Belagavi, known as Sanganakallu, which is used in house construction.

We used hollow blocks in the upper ceiling and it has worked well, keeping day temperatures under control,” he says. Although most of the house was completed in three years, the detailing, such as putting up art pieces on walls and landscaping the garden remain unfinished. The family is now planning to throw open the house for visitors on a fixed day of the week. Visitors include not just those who are curious about the house or want to study its style, but also people from the twin cities who are looking for decorating ideas.

VARNOTSAVA CANVAS

Varnotsava, the name of the house, means a riot of colours

The house has four conical towers and a large dome in the centre

Famous recreated art pieces by Dr S M Pandit and M F Hussain adorn the walls

Special stone from Sanganakallu area near Gokak is used

Architecture, engineering students and those planning to build houses visit Varnotsava

We studied the architecture of several countries and also many sites in India. Each room is octagonal in shape and has a different theme. It was a wonderful experience to get the door carving designs from various parts of North Karnataka

Vedarani Dasanur, curator and artist

Most of us have known the Dasanur family for years. When they started building the house, we were amused when a large dome was constructed. In the beginning, some residents thought a new church building was coming up Nilesh Desai, resident, Amargol