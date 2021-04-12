STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DK Shivakumar hatched conspiracy to end Satish Jarkiholi's career: Karnataka BJP chief Kateel

Addressing a rally ahead of the bypoll in Belagavi, Kateel said Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah had pushed the Congress to the brink of collapse to suit their selfish interests

Published: 12th April 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In order to fulfill his political ambitions, KPCC President D K Shivakumar hatched a conspiracy to finish the politically-influential Satish Jarkiholi by getting him fielded in the bypoll for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, charged BJP state President Nalinkumar Kateel. The Congress party, which has split into three factions, has already touched its nadir, he said.

Addressing a political rally ahead of the bypoll at Masaguppi in Belagavi, Kateel said Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had pushed the Congress to the brink of collapse to suit their selfish interests.

While stating that the Congress was a sinking ship, Kateel said the BJP at the same time had been gaining popularity throughout the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only was the world looking at India but it also had been appreciative of Modi's administration, he said.

There was substantial evidence to show that Modi's way of governance had been considered a model by several developed nations in the world, he said. The people of Belagavi should instil more power in Modi by voting the BJP candidate to victory in the coming bypoll, he added.

Stating that the sudden demise of former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi left him in a state of shock, Kateel said he was a simple and able leader who had brought enough funds for development of the rail sector in Karnataka as a minister.

He called upon voters to support the BJP in the bypoll where the wife of Angadi, Mangala Angadi, has been fielded.

