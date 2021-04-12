STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka reports 52 deaths due to coronavirus, 9,579 fresh cases take tally to 10.74 lakh

Out of 75,985 active cases, 75,515 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 470 are in Intensive Care Units.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 03:25 PM

A police officer fines a motorist for not wearing a mask in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka has reported 9,579 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 10.74 lakh and the toll to 12,941, the Health department said on Monday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the fresh cases. The day also saw 2,767 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 10,74,869 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,941 deaths and 9,85,924 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban continued to log the most number of deaths (40), Mysuru reported 3, Bidar and Chamarajanagara 2 each and one each from Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara.

Among districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 6,387, Bidar 465, Mysuru 362, Kalaburagi 335, Tumakuru 239, Bengaluru Rural 192, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,88,369, followed by Mysuru 58,573 and Ballari 40,692.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,26,968, followed by Mysuru 55,527 and Ballari 39,291.

A total of over 2,28,06,423 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,16,165 were done on Monday alone.

