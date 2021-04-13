STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka home buyers run from pillar to post to get builders to pay

These figures date back to September 15, 2020.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Lotus County apartment at Godsewadi in Belagavi still does not have any of the promised amenities

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home buyers across Karnataka are running from pillar to post to get builders to honour their commitments, or pay compensation as decreed by the court of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K). As per data on the RERA-K website, it has issued 448 Revenue Recovery Certificates (compensation orders) to builders with an amount of Rs 183 crore to be paid to buyers. However, home builders have received a mere compensation of Rs 1.66 crore, with just five of the RRCs being honoured. These figures date back to September 15, 2020.

M S Shankar, general secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, pointed out that builders did not adhere to the orders within 60 days, as mandated by law, Shankar charged, “We regret that there is no seriousness shown by the Government of Karnataka or by RERA authorities in ensuring that builders abide by the orders.  We have requested RERA authorities through various letters and meetings, but so far, only five warrants have been recovered by the Deputy Commissioner’s office.” 

Among the victims are homeowners of Lotus County apartment at Godsewadi in Belagavi, who are struggling for years to get justice. The buyers of 84 units have each paid over Rs 50 lakh in 2013 to the builder, with the assurance of a clubhouse, walking track, huge garden, gym, children’s play area and an air-conditioned community hall. When they occupied their homes in 2017-2018, none of the amenities were available. After repeated pleas to the builder Satish Vaman Giri, which bore no fruit, seven of them filed a case in the RERA court. 

“In September 2019, the court ordered the builder to put all amenities in place and to pay each of them Rs 10,000 a month until the amenities were available, but nothing has happened. The builder handed over the property to a third party without our consent and absconded,” said one of the litigants requesting anonymity. RERA Secretary K S Lathakumari said, “The Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars at every taluk will have to make the builders pay.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Home buyers Karnataka
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp