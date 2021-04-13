Karnataka home buyers run from pillar to post to get builders to pay

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home buyers across Karnataka are running from pillar to post to get builders to honour their commitments, or pay compensation as decreed by the court of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K). As per data on the RERA-K website, it has issued 448 Revenue Recovery Certificates (compensation orders) to builders with an amount of Rs 183 crore to be paid to buyers. However, home builders have received a mere compensation of Rs 1.66 crore, with just five of the RRCs being honoured. These figures date back to September 15, 2020.

M S Shankar, general secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, pointed out that builders did not adhere to the orders within 60 days, as mandated by law, Shankar charged, “We regret that there is no seriousness shown by the Government of Karnataka or by RERA authorities in ensuring that builders abide by the orders. We have requested RERA authorities through various letters and meetings, but so far, only five warrants have been recovered by the Deputy Commissioner’s office.”

Among the victims are homeowners of Lotus County apartment at Godsewadi in Belagavi, who are struggling for years to get justice. The buyers of 84 units have each paid over Rs 50 lakh in 2013 to the builder, with the assurance of a clubhouse, walking track, huge garden, gym, children’s play area and an air-conditioned community hall. When they occupied their homes in 2017-2018, none of the amenities were available. After repeated pleas to the builder Satish Vaman Giri, which bore no fruit, seven of them filed a case in the RERA court.

“In September 2019, the court ordered the builder to put all amenities in place and to pay each of them Rs 10,000 a month until the amenities were available, but nothing has happened. The builder handed over the property to a third party without our consent and absconded,” said one of the litigants requesting anonymity. RERA Secretary K S Lathakumari said, “The Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars at every taluk will have to make the builders pay.”