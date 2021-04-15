BJP leaders only talk, never deliver: Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Satish Jarkiholi, hit out at senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar for his statement that the former never speaks in the Assembly. Jarkiholi said, “The BJP determines the performance of leaders on how long they speak. All of them only speak and never deliver. In believe in working on the ground for the people while Shettar merely speaks for hours in the Assembly without doing any work as a legislator.”

Satish agreed that what Shettar said about him was absolutely true. “For the BJP, only speaking for hours is the real performance indicator. I know that Shettar speaks at least for three hours in the state Assembly. But he never ever tried to hear public grievances nor did he visit any government offices to help the needy. I may not have spoken for three long hours like Shettar did in the Assembly, but I have the satisfaction of working for the people for long hours and more than what Shettar did.”

He quipped that he has also seen how Shettar drank three glasses of water while speaking for three hours at a stretch in the state Assembly.On the participation of his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi, MLA of Arabhavi constituency, in the BJP campaign on Wednesday, Satish said that obviously Balachandra will have to work for his party. “However, we (Jarkiholi family) have our own vote-bank in Arabhavi and nothing will affect my prospects in the election,” he added.