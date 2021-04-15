STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP leaders only talk, never deliver: Satish Jarkiholi

Congress candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Satish Jarkiholi, hit out at senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar for his statement that the former never speaks in the Assembly.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Jarkiholi

Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, Satish Jarkiholi, hit out at senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar for his statement that the former never speaks in the Assembly. Jarkiholi said, “The BJP determines the performance of leaders on how long they speak. All of them only speak and never deliver. In believe in working on the ground for the people while Shettar merely speaks for hours in the Assembly without doing any work as a legislator.”

Satish agreed that what Shettar said about him was absolutely true. “For the BJP, only speaking for hours is the real performance indicator. I know that Shettar speaks at least for three hours in the state Assembly. But he never ever tried to hear public grievances nor did he visit any government offices to help the needy. I may not have spoken for three long hours like Shettar did in the Assembly, but I have the satisfaction of working for the people for long hours and more than what Shettar did.”

He quipped that he has also seen how Shettar drank three glasses of water while speaking for three hours at a stretch in the state Assembly.On the participation of his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi, MLA of Arabhavi constituency, in the BJP campaign on Wednesday, Satish said that obviously Balachandra will have to work for his party. “However, we (Jarkiholi family) have our own vote-bank in Arabhavi and nothing will affect my prospects in the election,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Jarkiholi Belagavi Lok Sabha seat BJP Congress
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp