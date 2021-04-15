STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bypolls: As dark night of lucre dawns, EC sets up watch

Sources said the Income Tax authorities are also on tight vigil, and any large withdrawals of money or movement of cash in and around the areas will be watched closely.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Elections, voting, Assam/Bengal

For representational purposes

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hectic bypoll campaign for three seats in Karnataka — Belagavi Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly seats — draws to a close at 6pm Thursday evening. And then, the ‘night of silence’ begins.

With the election slated for Saturday, political sources say the real action begins now. In what is called the “dark night”, teams fan out discreetly to designated streets and homes, armed with wads of money, to ensure the success of their respective candidates. Sources said all three parties are involved in this activity, and money is distributed stealthily to voters by select teams through the night into the wee hours.

Stealth is of utmost importance, as the teams do not wish to alert the police, Election Commission or IT officials, or the district administration. “The Election Commission will be keeping a close watch from now onwards. The election authorities are keeping 24-hour watch. Observers and staffers are deployed wherever necessary. In Maski, we have three companies of armed KSRP police and extra forces,’’ said Election Commission CEO Sanjiv Kumar. In addition to the EC and observers, the local district administration will also be keeping a close watch on movement of people and money.

While two major parties have only a distribution team, one even has a designated team that goes around after distribution to ensure that the money has not been siphoned off, and has reached the real beneficiaries.

Former senior IAS officer T R Raghunandan, who voluntarily resigned and took up a battle against corruption, said, “Everybody has learnt the game of going through the motions of distribution of money. It goes on in every election with impunity. Drastic problems need drastic remedies, and the only way it can be totally stopped is if elections are stopped -- symbolic vigilance and lack of action renders all systems meaningless.”Sources said the Income Tax authorities are also on tight vigil, and any large withdrawals of money or movement of cash in and around the areas will be watched closely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka ByPoll Belagavi Lok Sabha seat Maski Basavakalyan
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp